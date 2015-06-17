Syrian war nears Israel

Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian...more

Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights, after Israel's Druze Arab minority stepped up a public campaign to help brethren caught up in the civil war next door. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

