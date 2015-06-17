Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 1:31pm EDT

Syrian war nears Israel

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 14
Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights, after Israel's Druze Arab minority stepped up a public campaign to help brethren caught up in the civil war next door. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights, after Israel's Druze Arab minority stepped up a public campaign to help brethren caught up in the civil war next door. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 14
Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 14
Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the United States last week about the fate of the Druze minority in Syria, saying around 500,000 of them were under threat from Islamist militants in an area near the Israeli border. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the United States last week about the fate of the Druze minority in Syria, saying around 500,000 of them were under threat from Islamist militants in an area near the Israeli border. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 14
Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 14
A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 14
An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 14
Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 14
Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 14
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 14
Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 14
Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 14
Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 14
Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
What the candidates are worth

What the candidates are worth

Next Slideshows

What the candidates are worth

What the candidates are worth

Counting the net worth of the presidential candidates.

Jun 17 2015
Warriors fans celebrate

Warriors fans celebrate

Dub Nation celebrate their first NBA title in 40 years.

Jun 17 2015
Warriors win NBA title

Warriors win NBA title

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 to win the NBA Finals for the first time in 40 years.

Jun 17 2015
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

Jun 16 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast