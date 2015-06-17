Syrian war nears Israel
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian...more
Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the...more
Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz...more
A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. ...more
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz...more
Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. ...more
