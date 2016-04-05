Syrian warplane shot down

A pilot parachutes from a plane that was shot down, in this still image taken from video footage said to be shot in Al Eiss, Aleppo province, Syria, and uploaded to a social media website on April 5, 2016. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said...more

A pilot parachutes from a plane that was shot down, in this still image taken from video footage said to be shot in Al Eiss, Aleppo province, Syria, and uploaded to a social media website on April 5, 2016. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighters from al Qaeda's Nusra Front group captured the pilot and took him to one of their headquarters in the area. There was no immediate rebel comment on the use of an anti-aircraft missile. Social Media Website via Reuters

Close