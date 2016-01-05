Edition:
Syrian winter

Boys walk past damaged buildings covered with snow in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy walks outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A street vendor sells bread during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Boys warm themselves around a heater inside a shop during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Boys drink traditional Sahlab drinks as they walk along a street during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced Syrians ride a vehicle inside a refugee camp in the Hama countryside, Syria January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Icicles hang from a tent housing internally displaced people in the town of Maar Zita in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Snow cover a land in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A street vendor warms his foot around a fire during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy waits for customers as he sells bread during cold weather in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A girl walks outside tents housing internally displaced people in the town of Maar Zita in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Children look out from a tent in Jerjnaz camp, for internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A woman pours kerosene inside a bottle to be used for heating in Jerjnaz camp, for internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Clothes covered partially in snow are seen hung to dry outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced people fills buckets with water sourced from an underground well during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Six-year-old Abeer stands outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men walk in front of the ancient castle of Maaret al-Numan town, as snow cover the area in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy wearing slippers stands outside tents housing internally displaced people during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men ride on a motorbike as one of them carries his serum bag in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A woman holds her daughter as she walks outside tents housing internally displaced people, during cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced people carry buckets of water as they walk during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A girl carries her brother as she stands at the entrance of her tent during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp,for internally displaced people, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A girl removes snow and water from the top of a tent in Jerjnaz camp, for internally displaced people, during cold weather in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy stands outside tents housing internally displaced people, during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

