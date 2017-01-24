Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by...more

Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

