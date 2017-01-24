Edition:
Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to army officials operating in the area that was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the Syrian conflict. It opposes the presence of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah ranged alongside Assad, but is also alarmed by the hardline Islamist groups fighting against him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the Syrian conflict. It opposes the presence of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah ranged alongside Assad, but is also alarmed by the hardline Islamist groups fighting against him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
