Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria...more
Israeli soldiers transfer a wounded Syrian into an Israeli military ambulance, to give him initial medical treatment, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by...more
An Israeli soldier fills out a form as his comrades give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing...more
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Syrian youth lays on a hospital bed as he receives medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The words " Welcome to Israel" are pictured written on a sheet placed in an Israeli military ambulance while Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights....more
A Syrian man (C) who received medical treatment in Israel, uses a pair of crutches as Israeli soldiers help him onto a vehicle as he is transferred back to Syria, near the Syrian-Israeli border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz...more
The hand of a wounded Syrian is seen as he receives initial medical treatment from Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Syrian mother sits on a hospital bed with her daughter, who is receiving medical treatment in Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand on a road after giving initial medical treatment, inside an Israeli military ambulance, to wounded Syrians, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights .Israel has not formally taken sides in the...more
