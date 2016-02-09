Edition:
Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman, covered with mud, carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Iraqi refugee children walk near trees with clothes hung to dry in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries a baby at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian girl carries water cans at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced Syrians wait to receive blankets near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Children walk outside tents tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkish province of Kilis, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Children play outside tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced people covered in mud, wait at the town of Khirbet Al-Joz to get permission to cross into Turkey, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in the Latakia countryside, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced Syrian girls standing at the back of a truck arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced children, covered with mud, wait with their families as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An Iraqi refugee woman walks near tents in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrian children play at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrian children look on near a tent at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
