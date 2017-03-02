Edition:
Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State

Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A rebel fighter reacts carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A damaged vehicle is seen near buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A man drives a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A flag that belonged to Islamic State fighters hangs in a room in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A girl stands amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An abandoned armoured vehicle is seen parked in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A general view shows the damaged Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Men inspect the damage at the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A general view shows the damaged interior of the Grand mosque in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Rebel fighters ride a motorcycle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city is seen in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
People ride motorcycles amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A man rides a motorcycle while carrying his weapon near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A Syrian family drives a vehicle in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A man walks near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People walk amidst rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A man rides a vehicle near damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

