Pictures | Tue Oct 29, 2013 | 10:25pm EDT

Syria's boy rebel

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad (R), a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he runs from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad (2nd L), a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, sits with his fellow fighters in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, walks as he holds a handmade rocket in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, fills bottles with explosive materials in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, fills bottles with explosive materials in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, loads his gun in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

