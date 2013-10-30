Syria's boy rebel
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the...more
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 28, 2013. Mohammad joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he is using was his father's. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad (R), a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he runs from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad (R), a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, aims his weapon as he runs from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad (2nd L), a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, sits with his fellow fighters in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad (2nd L), a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, sits with his fellow fighters in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, walks as he holds a handmade rocket in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, walks as he holds a handmade rocket in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, fills bottles with explosive materials in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, fills bottles with explosive materials in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, fills bottles with explosive materials in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, fills bottles with explosive materials in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, loads his gun in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, loads his gun in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, takes cover inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Next Slideshows
Palestinian prisoner release
Israel frees 26 Palestinian prisoners, the second stage of a limited amnesty designed to help peace talks that have been dogged by divisions on both sides.
Massive sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Tear gas in Turkey
Turkish police break up a protest of around 2,000 people outside an Ankara court over the handling of a trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator...
Rebuilding after Sandy
One year after Superstorm Sandy hit the northeast, survivors continue to try to rebuild.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.