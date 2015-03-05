Syria's cave hideouts

Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. Residents were using the ancient caves and cemeteries as...more

Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. Residents were using the ancient caves and cemeteries as underground shelters to hide in during shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

