Syria's cave hideouts
Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighbourhood of Aleppo, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. Residents were using the ancient caves and cemeteries as...more
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the caves used as shelter in al-Latamna town, in the northern countryside of Hama, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area,...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said they have regained control of the village, along with Nasiriyah hill and Khattab city, in the Northern Hama...more
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding hills, in the Hama countryside, October 6,...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say belonged to rebel fighters in the village and hill of Al-Samsam in Hama countryside, after saying they have regained control of the area,...more
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network
A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
