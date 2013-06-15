Syria's dangerous sky
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Residents gather around a crater caused by a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Residents gather around a crater caused by a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
People run upon hearing a nearby plane bombing during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People run upon hearing a nearby plane bombing during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Smoke rises after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet launched missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet launched missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People rescue a family member stuck in their house after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
People rescue a family member stuck in their house after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Civilians gather as smoke rises from petrol tankers after they were hit by a fighter jet in the Bab al-Nayrab district in the Syrian city of Aleppo, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians gather as smoke rises from petrol tankers after they were hit by a fighter jet in the Bab al-Nayrab district in the Syrian city of Aleppo, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Syrian Air Force fighter jets are seen parked at a military airbase near Aleppo, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yehya Abed Al-Raheem/Shaam News Network
Syrian Air Force fighter jets are seen parked at a military airbase near Aleppo, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yehya Abed Al-Raheem/Shaam News Network
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A member of the Free Syrian Army searches for bodies under the rubble of a Free Syrian Army's base, destroyed by a jet's strike in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army searches for bodies under the rubble of a Free Syrian Army's base, destroyed by a jet's strike in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A girl who returned from school cries upon seeing her house destroyed after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl who returned from school cries upon seeing her house destroyed after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft artillery weapon during an air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft artillery weapon during an air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People react after what activists say was a nearby plane bombing in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
People react after what activists say was a nearby plane bombing in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A man puts out a fire caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man puts out a fire caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. The Arabic graffiti on the wall reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. The Arabic graffiti on the wall reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man runs amongst rubble as smoke rises from buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib more
A man runs amongst rubble as smoke rises from buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A boy holds unexploded cluster bombs after jet shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A boy holds unexploded cluster bombs after jet shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters look up at a jet during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Free Syrian Army fighters look up at a jet during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Free Syrian Army runs to take cover from a jet firing back at an anti-aircraft machine gun in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army runs to take cover from a jet firing back at an anti-aircraft machine gun in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians react as they run after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians react as they run after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man reacts as he carries a boy wounded by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar...more
A man reacts as he carries a boy wounded by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People gather at a site hit by what activists said was missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam
People gather at a site hit by what activists said was missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Next Slideshows
Newtown: Six months later
Six months after a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, families and local officials honor the victims and renew the fight...
Iran votes
Iranians go to the polls to pick a new president.
Colorado wildfires
The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.
Greek TV goes dark
Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.