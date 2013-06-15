Edition:
Syria's dangerous sky

<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Residents gather around a crater caused by a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Residents gather around a crater caused by a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>People run upon hearing a nearby plane bombing during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People run upon hearing a nearby plane bombing during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Smoke rises after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet launched missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Smoke rises after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet launched missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>People rescue a family member stuck in their house after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

People rescue a family member stuck in their house after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Civilians gather as smoke rises from petrol tankers after they were hit by a fighter jet in the Bab al-Nayrab district in the Syrian city of Aleppo, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Civilians gather as smoke rises from petrol tankers after they were hit by a fighter jet in the Bab al-Nayrab district in the Syrian city of Aleppo, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Syrian Air Force fighter jets are seen parked at a military airbase near Aleppo, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yehya Abed Al-Raheem/Shaam News Network</p>

Syrian Air Force fighter jets are seen parked at a military airbase near Aleppo, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yehya Abed Al-Raheem/Shaam News Network

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army searches for bodies under the rubble of a Free Syrian Army's base, destroyed by a jet's strike in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army searches for bodies under the rubble of a Free Syrian Army's base, destroyed by a jet's strike in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A girl who returned from school cries upon seeing her house destroyed after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A girl who returned from school cries upon seeing her house destroyed after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft artillery weapon during an air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft artillery weapon during an air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>People react after what activists say was a nearby plane bombing in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

People react after what activists say was a nearby plane bombing in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A man puts out a fire caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man puts out a fire caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. The Arabic graffiti on the wall reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. The Arabic graffiti on the wall reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A man runs amongst rubble as smoke rises from buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A man runs amongst rubble as smoke rises from buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A boy holds unexploded cluster bombs after jet shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A boy holds unexploded cluster bombs after jet shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters look up at a jet during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters look up at a jet during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army runs to take cover from a jet firing back at an anti-aircraft machine gun in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army runs to take cover from a jet firing back at an anti-aircraft machine gun in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians react as they run after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians react as they run after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after an air strike, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A man reacts as he carries a boy wounded by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man reacts as he carries a boy wounded by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>People gather at a site hit by what activists said was missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

People gather at a site hit by what activists said was missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the souk of Azaz, north of Aleppo, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, June 14, 2013

Friday, June 14, 2013

