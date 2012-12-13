Syria's displaced animals
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Next Slideshows
Squatters of Rome
More than 100 struggling families are living as squatters in a former public office in Rome, which has been empty for 12 years.
North Korea launches rocket
The isolated state successfully launches a rocket.
12/12/12
Marking the last major numerical date for almost another century.
Notable deaths of 2012
Those we lost this past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.