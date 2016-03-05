Syria's fragile truce
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Protesters carry Free Syrian Army flags and chant slogans during an anti-government protest in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus,...more
A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys carry boxes of biscuits near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man sells cotton candy as he pushes his bicycle along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians fix damaged water pipes in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy rides a bicycle near damage in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents work on fixing a damaged shop in the town of Darat Izza, province of Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A woman carries goods she looted in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman carries bread on her head as she walks along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Youths read and draw in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men rest on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys try to sell biscuits to a man driving a car in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men carry goods they looted while driving on motorcycles in al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A vehicle that belongs to the Democratic Forces of Syria drives along a street in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
