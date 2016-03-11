Syria's fragile truce
Civil Defence members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents and Civil Defense members help an injured man that survived from under rubble of damaged buildings after an air strike on the rebel held al-Saliheen district in Aleppo, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter sits on a look-out point with his weapon in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up truck in Qamishli, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents and Civil Defense members search for survivors from under rubble of damaged buildings after an air strike on the rebel held al-Saliheen district in Aleppo, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' run fearing snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Protesters carry Al-Qaeda flags during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, March 9, 2016. This school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago....more
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' holds his weapon as he stands behind sand barricade in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Protesters carry a Free Syrian Army flags during an anti-government protest in the al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, March 11, 2016. The text on the banner reads in Arabic, "Death but not humiliation". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter sleeps with his weapon in a trench in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus,...more
A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys carry boxes of biscuits near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man sells cotton candy as he pushes his bicycle along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians fix damaged water pipes in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy rides a bicycle near damage in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
The endorsement game
Who's endorsing who in the primary race.
After the tsunami
Thousands lost their lives in Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami five years ago that turned towns to matchwood and triggered a nuclear disaster.
North Korea's missiles
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Republicans face off in Miami
Candidates take to the stage during the Republican presidential debate in Miami.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.