Syria's long war
A man carries an injured girl after what activists said were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents look for survivors under debris in a damaged site after what activists claim were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured child reacts at a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A man reacts amid damage after what activists said were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents flee a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes carried out by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. ...more
Smoke rises after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rebel fighter aims his weapon during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boys ride a bicycle past other civilians near damaged buildings in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A rebel fighter hands a weapon to his fellow fighter as they move inside a building on the frontline in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian government forces stand in a tank at the town of Mleiha near Damascus August 14, 2014 in this picture released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A man stands amid damage as flames erupt at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
An injured man receives treatment inside a field hospital following what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen in the background, from the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Smoke rises as Free Syrian Army fighters react after firing a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a building on the frontline of the Mleha suburb of Damascus June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke and flames are seen as men run from a site damaged from what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Wadi al-Deif military camp in Idlib province June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014....more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
