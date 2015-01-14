Edition:
Syria's refugees in the cold

Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Syrians warm themselves around a fire inside a tent during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian refugee girl carries a basin of toys she picked up from the debris of dismantled makeshift shelters of Syrian refugees, in the Hacibayram district of Ankara January 9, 2015. Authorities in Ankara rounded up more than three hundred Syrian refugees and tore down their temporary shelters in one of the poorest parts of the city, during an operation aimed at sending some of the most vulnerable families to camps amidst plunging winter temperatures. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Water puddles surround tents where displaced Syrians are taking shelter during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee stands near her tent which was leveled after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Birds fly over Atma refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in Northern Idlib countryside January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Internally displaced children play with snow inside Atma refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A girl carries a snowball while playing in Aleppo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A boy plays with a dog on a snow-covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Residents play with snow in Aleppo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Syrian refugee boys carry wood to be used for heating at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

An internally displaced boy looks through a truck window during a snow storm inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man buys fuel for heating in the Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Residents walk amidst snow in the Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Syrian refugee woman holds the hand of a boy as she walks after receiving clothes at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

An internally displaced woman carries a baby inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintry weather at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

