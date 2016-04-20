Edition:
Syria's truce in tatters

Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A view shows a trench in the rebel-controlled area of Bala town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man smokes a cigarette inside his damaged home during his visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters look out inside a damaged building in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Men are seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Men tend to an injured cow after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Residents look for survivors amidst the rubble after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighters rest inside a safe house in Handarat area, north of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A man is seen covered with flour after unloading flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Produce lies amidst damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Residents look for survivors after an airstrike on the rebel-held Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Women react to damage as they visit the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Men unloading aid boxes from a Red Crescent and United Nations(UN)aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy arrives in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A picture is hung on a wall inside a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Residents carry belongings they collected from their damaged homes as they walk during a return visit to the city of Palmyra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A rebel fighter, in charge of policing the area and operating under a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), prepares a controlled detonation of an explosive device found on the edge of a road linking Idlib to Armanaz area. The sign reads: "Glory to God". REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man rides on a motorbike as another one walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of al-Nashabyia town in Eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Men unload flour from a Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Smoke rises after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Turmanin, in Idlib Governorate near the Syrian-Turkish border. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A man walks near damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
