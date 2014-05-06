Edition:
Syria's unending war

<p>Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike the Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Mork town April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A member of the Civil Defence and a resident pass a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, near the border with Turkey May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p> A woman runs near dead bodies after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. Picture taken April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>An injured man walks along a street after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Myassar neighbourhood April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Firas Badawi</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout in Sheikh Najjar district of Aleppo May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A boy carries a girl after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A boy affected by what activists say was a gas attack on the town of Telminnes receives treatment in Bab al-Hawa hospital, where he was transferred, close to the Turkish border April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A wounded Islamist rebel fighter carries his weapon during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali building that was under control by the Syrian regime in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Islamist rebel fighters walk with their weapons during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali building that was under control by the Syrian regime in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Rebel fighters and civilians transport dead bodies, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in a tunnel in Mleha town, in the suburb of Damascus in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold a Syrian national flag with a picture of Assad, as they pass Mar Bacchus Sarkis monastery, at Maloula village, northeast of Damascus, after taking control of the village from rebel fighters, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what they said was an operation to take over a checkpoint belonging to the regime's forces, at the countryside in Idlib April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

