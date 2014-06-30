Edition:
Syria's unending war

A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Monday, June 30, 2014
Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare locally made shells on Al-Hamideyeh front in the southern Idlib countryside June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Women tend to the wounds of a child after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset

Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Kallaseh neighborhood June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Ansari neighborhood June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A man is seen at a damaged site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Civil Defence members and civilians carry a casualty at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A girl stands on rubble as she looks at the damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men salvage belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork, northern Hama countryside May 18, 2014. Picture taken May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

New Free Syrian Army recruits run as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

New Free Syrian Army recruits receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Residents inspect the damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Al-Kallaseh in Aleppo May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

A man, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated inside a hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Mohamed Faydallah, 43, poses with his baby son for a picture inside his house in Aleppo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

