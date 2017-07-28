Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached in early July, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen in the rebel-held area in Deraa. A specialist civil defense team, trained last year in Jordan to clear mines, has dealt with about 100 cluster bombs in Deraa and nearby villages this week alone, a team member...more
Civil defense members at a damaged site in Deraa. After the tape and signs are set up, rescue service members pile bags of dirt around the cluster bomb and place their own blue-and-white explosive cylinder inside, a red wire trailing from...more
The remains of cluster munition containers. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
The team, in protective gear, hide behind mounds of soil or buildings. One man holding a trigger attached to the red wire warns his colleagues by radio. Then a shower of dirt and rubble erupts, leaving one fewer unexploded bomb on Deraa's streets. ...more
Civil defense members walk in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Deraa is located in a "de-escalation zone" agreed by the United States, Russia and Jordan as part of Washington's first peacemaking effort in Syria under President Donald Trump after six years of civil war. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Civil defense members prepare to safely detonate cluster bombs. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Damaged buildings are seen through a window a the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children are seen at a damaged house in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A Civil defense member clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A girl walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A bulldozer clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A boy rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Next Slideshows
Healthcare on the Hill
In a stinging blow to President Trump, Senate Republicans fail to dismantle Obamacare, falling short on a major campaign promise and perhaps ending a seven-year...
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures...
MORE IN PICTURES
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
Healthcare on the Hill
In a stinging blow to President Trump, Senate Republicans fail to dismantle Obamacare, falling short on a major campaign promise and perhaps ending a seven-year quest to gut the healthcare law.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.