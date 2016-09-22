Syria's unraveling truce
A man runs with a stretcher in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man reacts while being carried on a stretcher after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy rides a bicycle near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man carries an injured child after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Damaged buildings are seen in the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man reacts to his wounds inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
People move an injured man inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Men drive a motorcycle amidst rubble of damaged buildings near a graveyard after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men carry children away from a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy stands near the entrance of the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman reacts in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured man rests inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
People walk across a street in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
