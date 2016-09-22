Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 21, 2016 | 10:25pm EDT

Syria's unraveling truce

A man runs with a stretcher in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man runs with a stretcher in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A man runs with a stretcher in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 22
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 22
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
3 / 22
A man reacts while being carried on a stretcher after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts while being carried on a stretcher after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A man reacts while being carried on a stretcher after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 22
A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 22
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
6 / 22
A boy rides a bicycle near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A boy rides a bicycle near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
7 / 22
A man carries an injured child after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured child after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A man carries an injured child after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 22
Damaged buildings are seen in the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Damaged buildings are seen in the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Damaged buildings are seen in the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 22
A man reacts to his wounds inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man reacts to his wounds inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A man reacts to his wounds inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
10 / 22
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
11 / 22
A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 22
A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
13 / 22
People move an injured man inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

People move an injured man inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
People move an injured man inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
14 / 22
Men drive a motorcycle amidst rubble of damaged buildings near a graveyard after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men drive a motorcycle amidst rubble of damaged buildings near a graveyard after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle amidst rubble of damaged buildings near a graveyard after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 22
Men carry children away from a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men carry children away from a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Men carry children away from a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 22
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
17 / 22
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
18 / 22
A boy stands near the entrance of the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy stands near the entrance of the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A boy stands near the entrance of the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 22
A woman reacts in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A woman reacts in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A woman reacts in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
20 / 22
An injured man rests inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

An injured man rests inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
An injured man rests inside a field hospital after an airstrike in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
21 / 22
People walk across a street in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People walk across a street in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
People walk across a street in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Trump goes to church

Trump goes to church

Next Slideshows

Trump goes to church

Trump goes to church

The presidential candidate spends time in church.

Sep 21 2016
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

Migrants from African countries are rescued from an overcrowded dinghy off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Sep 21 2016
Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash pours from the Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica.

Sep 21 2016
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher

Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher

The shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his vehicle broke down was the latest in a series of fatal shootings...

Sep 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast