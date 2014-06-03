Syria's wartime election
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Damascus June 3, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Syrians voted in an election...more
A woman marks her ballot paper at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrating in front of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syrian police women stand at the entrance of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syria's presidential candidate Hassan al-Nouri accompanied by his wife Hazar casts his vote at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Muslim and Christian clerics gather inside a tent to express their solidarity with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near a polling station in al-Othman mosque in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian girl with Free Syrian Army flags drawn on her face attends a protest against the election of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Tripoli, Lebanon June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wave the national flags and chant slogans in front of General Federation of Trade Unions building, during presidential election in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Women cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian woman living in Lebanon gestures as she crosses back into Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Arida, northern Lebanon June 3, 2014 after voting in the presidential election. REUTERS/Stringer
Women walk past election posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad along a street in Damascus June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election in June, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Syrian national living in Beirut holds a Syrian national flag as others gather to cast their votes ahead of the June 3 presidential election at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014. Syrians outside the country are allowed to...more
Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the Syrian Embassy during advance voting in Baghdad May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A Syrian woman living in Jordan wearing a scarf reads, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger" shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against the establishment of the presidential election, during a...more
Syrians carry pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and chant slogans as they wait to cross the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria to vote in the presidential election June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Lebanese protesters join Syrian refugees opposing Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they hold flags and chant slogans in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Syrian national living in Beirut casts his vote ahead of the June 3 presidential election as he holds a Syrian national flag with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's picture on it at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014....more
A poster showing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a micro bus in al-Qardahah town, near Latakia city May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: May
Our top images from the month of May.
Portraits of Tiananmen
Activists, supporters and observers recall their memories of the pro-democracy protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
CAR's dividing line
The town of Bambari is regarded as the dividing line between the Christian south and Muslim north in Central African Republic.
Bowe Bergdahl freed
The U.S. soldier is free after five years of Taliban captivity in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.