T-shirts for Trump
A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a Donald Trump rally in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter at a Trump campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man gestures in the audience at a Trump rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter returns from the concession stand with popcorn at a Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter waits for a pro-Trump rally to begin in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters rally with Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Trump wear matching shirts gather before a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump supporters gather to rally in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter listens to Trump speak at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A combination picture shows t-shirts supporting Trunp at a campaign rally in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of Trump at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegate Kathy Sherman wears a shirt showing Donald Trump in front of the White House with the date of the presidential inauguration, in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A family of Trump supporters in matching shirts at a Trump raly in Novi, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Trump wait for him to arrive at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Trump supporter looks on at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Trump supporter wears a shirt emblazoned with images of the politician as he is interviewed at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man wears a t-shirt with a picture of Hillary Clinton reading 'this is what a lying tongue looks like' during a Trump rally in Roanoke, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
