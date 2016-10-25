Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 8:41am EDT

T-shirts for Trump

A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a Donald Trump rally in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A supporter at a Trump campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man gestures in the audience at a Trump rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A supporter returns from the concession stand with popcorn at a Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A supporter waits for a pro-Trump rally to begin in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Supporters rally with Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Supporters of Trump wear matching shirts gather before a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Trump supporters gather to rally in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A supporter listens to Trump speak at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A combination picture shows t-shirts supporting Trunp at a campaign rally in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Supporters of Trump at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Delegate Kathy Sherman wears a shirt showing Donald Trump in front of the White House with the date of the presidential inauguration, in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A family of Trump supporters in matching shirts at a Trump raly in Novi, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Supporters of Trump wait for him to arrive at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A Trump supporter looks on at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Trump supporter wears a shirt emblazoned with images of the politician as he is interviewed at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A man wears a t-shirt with a picture of Hillary Clinton reading 'this is what a lying tongue looks like' during a Trump rally in Roanoke, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
