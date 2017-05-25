Edition:
Thu May 25, 2017

Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters attend a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A supporter waves a rainbow flag during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A supporter holds a rainbow umbrella during a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on a same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters react during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Supporters take part in a rally ahead of Taiwan's top court ruling on same-sex marriage case which will decide whether it will become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A supporter ties a rainbow headband during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
