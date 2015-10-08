Edition:
Taiwan on China's shores

Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride to China, but it takes an hour to fly to major Taiwan cities. Just off its shores, glass-walled high-rises wink seductively from the booming mainland port of Xiamen in one of China's most prosperous provinces. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride to China, but it takes an hour to fly to major Taiwan cities. Just off its shores, glass-walled high-rises wink seductively from the booming mainland port of Xiamen in one of China's most prosperous provinces. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A local resident takes a selfie with his smartphone in front of military soldiers and tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Kinmen is eyeing closer commercial ties with China. It wants to pipe water from Xiamen and has plans to build a bridge and set up a glittering free trade zone with the city. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A local resident takes a selfie with his smartphone in front of military soldiers and tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Kinmen is eyeing closer commercial ties with China. It wants to pipe water from Xiamen and has plans to build a bridge and set up a glittering free trade zone with the city. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People walk in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. China is seeking unification with Taiwan under its "one country, two systems" formula by which Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. And Kinmen, or "Golden Gate", is a test for China's ambitions to recover Taiwan through soft power. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

People walk in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. China is seeking unification with Taiwan under its "one country, two systems" formula by which Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. And Kinmen, or "Golden Gate", is a test for China's ambitions to recover Taiwan through soft power. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Soldiers on the tiny Taiwan-held island of Kinmen regularly conduct military drills repelling amphibious attacks by Chinese Communist troops from the mainland, but the problem may soon be free-for-all landings of Chinese shoppers and businessmen. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers fire M115 203mm howitzers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Soldiers on the tiny Taiwan-held island of Kinmen regularly conduct military drills repelling amphibious attacks by Chinese Communist troops from the mainland, but the problem may soon be free-for-all landings of Chinese shoppers and businessmen. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A farmer sets off firecrackers to scare off birds in a sorghum field in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. The war games are a reminder that this place is the front line between China and Taiwan where beaches were mined and shots traded up until as recently as the mid-1970s, and that China has not renounced force to ensure it gains control of a territory it considers its own. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A farmer sets off firecrackers to scare off birds in a sorghum field in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. The war games are a reminder that this place is the front line between China and Taiwan where beaches were mined and shots traded up until as recently as the mid-1970s, and that China has not renounced force to ensure it gains control of a territory it considers its own. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Huang Chin-chi, 92, poses for a photograph in his living room in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "If China attacks Taiwan, we will be the first to die," said Kinmen bar owner Sam Chen, 29, as he watched recent live-fire drills with fellow residents. "Of course I am worried about war, but I also hope Kinmen can build closer ties with China. It's easier for us young people to make money." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Huang Chin-chi, 92, poses for a photograph in his living room in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "If China attacks Taiwan, we will be the first to die," said Kinmen bar owner Sam Chen, 29, as he watched recent live-fire drills with fellow residents. "Of course I am worried about war, but I also hope Kinmen can build closer ties with China. It's easier for us young people to make money." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Many in Taiwan, especially a newly politicized youth movement, are angry about perceived economic dominance by China, likening it to an invasion all of its own. But many also see the benefits of closer trade. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Many in Taiwan, especially a newly politicized youth movement, are angry about perceived economic dominance by China, likening it to an invasion all of its own. But many also see the benefits of closer trade. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Tourists walk inside the Jhaishan Tunnel in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Taiwan's pro-Beijing, Kuomintang-led (KMT) government hopes greater economic integration will bolster Taiwan's economy. But Taiwan chooses a new president and parliament in January when the KMT is expected to lose to the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is deeply suspicious of China. Beijing has claimed Taiwan since the KMT fled to the island after losing the civil war against Mao Zedong's Communists in 1949. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tourists walk inside the Jhaishan Tunnel in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Taiwan's pro-Beijing, Kuomintang-led (KMT) government hopes greater economic integration will bolster Taiwan's economy. But Taiwan chooses a new president and parliament in January when the KMT is expected to lose to the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is deeply suspicious of China. Beijing has claimed Taiwan since the KMT fled to the island after losing the civil war against Mao Zedong's Communists in 1949. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Kinmen's growth is supported by Chinese visitors drawn to reminders of war such as weather-beaten pillboxes, the beach defenses, bullet holes in buildings and graffiti proclaiming: "Eliminate the Communists". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Kinmen's growth is supported by Chinese visitors drawn to reminders of war such as weather-beaten pillboxes, the beach defenses, bullet holes in buildings and graffiti proclaiming: "Eliminate the Communists". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Local residents take pictures during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. "In Kinmen, we can do what Taiwan can't, what Taiwan doesn't dare do," said Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai, who wants water, electricity and natural gas to be pumped from Xiamen. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Local residents take pictures during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. "In Kinmen, we can do what Taiwan can't, what Taiwan doesn't dare do," said Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai, who wants water, electricity and natural gas to be pumped from Xiamen. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman collects oysters on a beach near anti-landing barricades in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai has a three-year roadmap to build a "special economic zone" in which Kinmen can share Xiamen's economy. The proposal is being promoted by a pro-Beijing, non-profit organization in Taiwan with close ties to the Communist Party. It wants Kinmen to decide on the free trade zone issue by referendum. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman collects oysters on a beach near anti-landing barricades in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. Kinmen county chief Chen Fu-hai has a three-year roadmap to build a "special economic zone" in which Kinmen can share Xiamen's economy. The proposal is being promoted by a pro-Beijing, non-profit organization in Taiwan with close ties to the Communist Party. It wants Kinmen to decide on the free trade zone issue by referendum. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A deserted wall of speakers which was used for anti-China propaganda at Beishan Broadcast Station in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. But it would still have to get the nod from the central government before a referendum can take place. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A deserted wall of speakers which was used for anti-China propaganda at Beishan Broadcast Station in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. But it would still have to get the nod from the central government before a referendum can take place. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An elderly woman and a child rest next to a well in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "As long as it's good for Taiwan's economy and meets the needs of its people, Xiamen will be happy to make it happen," Chinese state media quoted a Xiamen government official saying last year. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An elderly woman and a child rest next to a well in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "As long as it's good for Taiwan's economy and meets the needs of its people, Xiamen will be happy to make it happen," Chinese state media quoted a Xiamen government official saying last year. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A tourist walks in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. The free trade zone is controversial because it would allow unfettered Chinese investment on to Kinmen - something that is strictly controlled in Taiwan as a whole. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A tourist walks in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. The free trade zone is controversial because it would allow unfettered Chinese investment on to Kinmen - something that is strictly controlled in Taiwan as a whole. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A worker trims bushes near an advertising post in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "Kinmen residents are really worried about China," said Andy Yang, a KMT politician who supports the free trade zone idea. "But put that aside: do we want better economic development or not?" REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A worker trims bushes near an advertising post in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. "Kinmen residents are really worried about China," said Andy Yang, a KMT politician who supports the free trade zone idea. "But put that aside: do we want better economic development or not?" REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Chinese tourists shop in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Chinese tourists shop in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An elderly woman poses in front of a bullet-riddled wall of her house in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An elderly woman poses in front of a bullet-riddled wall of her house in the village of Guningtou in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A tourist bus drives past military soldiers and tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A tourist bus drives past military soldiers and tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Tourists takes pictures in front of soldiers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tourists takes pictures in front of soldiers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An empty military command post in the village of Guningtou with its outer walls riddled with bullet hotels is seen in Kinmen County, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
