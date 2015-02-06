Taiwan plane crash
Emergency personnel conduct search operations in the water near the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Soldiers stand guard while emergency personnel examine the two bodies of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Family members of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash react when emergency personnel retrieve two bodies from the water in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Emergency personnel carry a body of a passenger who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in New Taipei City, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Baggages are placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers look on as part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 is lifted after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of the passengers on the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 leave the site after a Daoist ceremony in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers lift part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor in Taipei, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Central News Agency/Pool
Rescue personnel carry the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A family member cries as he arrives at the site where TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Emergency personnel retrieve the body of a passenger from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft after it crashed in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river, in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling over a motorway soon after the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft took off in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/AMVID via Reuters TV
Policemen control traffic next to the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways plane which hit a motorway before crash landing in a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Emergency teams break down pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An ambulance arrives as rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Soldiers carry a body after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers remove a body in a bag after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Next Slideshows
Jordan strikes back
Fighter jets pound Islamic State targets as the country mourns the death of a pilot killed by the militants.
Please touch the artwork
Pieces of art that invite interaction.
Rebel advance in Ukraine
Separatist fighters appear to capture a frontline town in east Ukraine.
NY train in flames
At least six are dead after a commuter train struck at least one car near White Plains.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.