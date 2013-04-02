Take me out to the ballgame
Fireworks dissipate into smoke as Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants players are introduced before their game in Los Angeles, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Fireworks dissipate into smoke as Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants players are introduced before their game in Los Angeles, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau breaks his bat as he flies out to Detroit Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter to end the first inning of their game in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau breaks his bat as he flies out to Detroit Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter to end the first inning of their game in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A fan poses for a picture with a statue of Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame player Harmon Killebrew before the start of the Twins' season opener against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A fan poses for a picture with a statue of Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame player Harmon Killebrew before the start of the Twins' season opener against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Fans cheer during the start of opening day of baseball season as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Fans cheer during the start of opening day of baseball season as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Houston Astros fans celebrate Rick Ankiel's three-run home run in the sixth inning of their game against the Texas Rangers in Houston, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Houston Astros fans celebrate Rick Ankiel's three-run home run in the sixth inning of their game against the Texas Rangers in Houston, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
New York Yankees players stand in line at first base during team introductions before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees players stand in line at first base during team introductions before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A New York Yankees fan wears baseball styled high heeled shoes outside Yankee Stadium before the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York Yankees fan wears baseball styled high heeled shoes outside Yankee Stadium before the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York Mets fan waits to ride the escalator at CitiField before the New York Mets opening day game against the San Diego Padres in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New York Mets fan waits to ride the escalator at CitiField before the New York Mets opening day game against the San Diego Padres in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans cook sausages before opening day as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Fans cook sausages before opening day as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A New York Yankees fan sits in front of a row of pictures of Yankees captain Derek Jeter outside a concession shop inside Yankee Stadium before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray...more
A New York Yankees fan sits in front of a row of pictures of Yankees captain Derek Jeter outside a concession shop inside Yankee Stadium before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Fans hold up a giant photo of Milwaukee Brewers Ryan Braun before the start of the opening day game as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Fans hold up a giant photo of Milwaukee Brewers Ryan Braun before the start of the opening day game as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A giant American flag is unfurled by cadets from the U.S. military academy at West Point in center field at Yankee Stadium before the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
A giant American flag is unfurled by cadets from the U.S. military academy at West Point in center field at Yankee Stadium before the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boston Red Sox's Jose Iglesias slides safely into home to score on a single by Shane Victorino in the second inning of their opening day game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Boston Red Sox's Jose Iglesias slides safely into home to score on a single by Shane Victorino in the second inning of their opening day game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun gets ready for warm ups before opening day as the Brewers took on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun gets ready for warm ups before opening day as the Brewers took on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A New York Mets fan walks with a bag of baseballs outside CitiField before the New York Mets opening day game against the San Diego Padres in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New York Mets fan walks with a bag of baseballs outside CitiField before the New York Mets opening day game against the San Diego Padres in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Tiger Woods' upswing
Following a rocky return in 2010, Tiger Woods reclaims his world No. 1 ranking after winning an eighth Bay Hill title.
World Baseball Classic champs
Dominican Republic cap off an unbeaten campaign by defeating Puerto Rico 3-0 to win the World Baseball Classic.
Who can beat the Heat?
The Miami Heat have now won 20 games in a row.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.