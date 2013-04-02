Edition:
Take me out to the ballgame

<p>Fireworks dissipate into smoke as Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants players are introduced before their game in Los Angeles, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

<p>Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau breaks his bat as he flies out to Detroit Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter to end the first inning of their game in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A fan poses for a picture with a statue of Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame player Harmon Killebrew before the start of the Twins' season opener against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Fans cheer during the start of opening day of baseball season as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Houston Astros fans celebrate Rick Ankiel's three-run home run in the sixth inning of their game against the Texas Rangers in Houston, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

<p>New York Yankees players stand in line at first base during team introductions before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>A New York Yankees fan wears baseball styled high heeled shoes outside Yankee Stadium before the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A New York Mets fan waits to ride the escalator at CitiField before the New York Mets opening day game against the San Diego Padres in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Fans cook sausages before opening day as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A New York Yankees fan sits in front of a row of pictures of Yankees captain Derek Jeter outside a concession shop inside Yankee Stadium before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Fans hold up a giant photo of Milwaukee Brewers Ryan Braun before the start of the opening day game as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A giant American flag is unfurled by cadets from the U.S. military academy at West Point in center field at Yankee Stadium before the opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Boston Red Sox's Jose Iglesias slides safely into home to score on a single by Shane Victorino in the second inning of their opening day game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun gets ready for warm ups before opening day as the Brewers took on the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A New York Mets fan walks with a bag of baseballs outside CitiField before the New York Mets opening day game against the San Diego Padres in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

