Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 28, 2015 | 5:01pm EST

Taking back Ramadi

A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Iraqi security forces walk in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces walk in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Iraqi security forces walk in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Mourners carry the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners carry the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Mourners carry the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 20
A collapsed bridge is seen in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A collapsed bridge is seen in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A collapsed bridge is seen in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi security forces chant slogans in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces chant slogans in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Iraqi security forces chant slogans in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
A member of the Iraqi security forces gestures at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi security forces gestures at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces gestures at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Mourners react over the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners react over the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Mourners react over the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 20
Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles as they advance towards the center of Ramadi city, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles as they advance towards the center of Ramadi city, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles as they advance towards the center of Ramadi city, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Iraqi security forces cross a bridge built by corps of engineers over the Euphrates in Ramadi, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces cross a bridge built by corps of engineers over the Euphrates in Ramadi, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Iraqi security forces cross a bridge built by corps of engineers over the Euphrates in Ramadi, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Safe passage from Syrian towns

Safe passage from Syrian towns

Next Slideshows

Safe passage from Syrian towns

Safe passage from Syrian towns

Besieged rebel fighters and trapped families are evacuated from three Syrian towns in a rare, U.N.-backed deal.

Dec 28 2015
Displaced Syrians live in caves

Displaced Syrians live in caves

Displaced Syrians are using ancient caves as underground shelters in the ongoing civil war.

Dec 28 2015
Flooding in northern England

Flooding in northern England

Hundreds of people are evacuated after heavy rainfall inundates towns and cities across northern England.

Dec 28 2015
California wildfire

California wildfire

A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations.

Dec 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast