Taking back Ramadi
A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces walk in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners carry the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A collapsed bridge is seen in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces chant slogans in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces gestures at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners react over the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles as they advance towards the center of Ramadi city, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces cross a bridge built by corps of engineers over the Euphrates in Ramadi, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Safe passage from Syrian towns
Besieged rebel fighters and trapped families are evacuated from three Syrian towns in a rare, U.N.-backed deal.
Displaced Syrians live in caves
Displaced Syrians are using ancient caves as underground shelters in the ongoing civil war.
Flooding in northern England
Hundreds of people are evacuated after heavy rainfall inundates towns and cities across northern England.
California wildfire
A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.