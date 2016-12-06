Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 6, 2016 | 12:25pm EST

Taking off with Air Force One

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Close
1 / 17
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 17
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Berlin, Germany November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Berlin, Germany November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Berlin, Germany November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 17
Air Force One is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport before the departure of President Barack Obama in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Air Force One is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport before the departure of President Barack Obama in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Air Force One is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport before the departure of President Barack Obama in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
4 / 17
Secret Service agents stand beside the President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Secret Service agents stand beside the President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Secret Service agents stand beside the President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
5 / 17
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 17
President Barack Obama visits the press cabin on Air Force One shortly after departing Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama visits the press cabin on Air Force One shortly after departing Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2009
President Barack Obama visits the press cabin on Air Force One shortly after departing Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 17
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a Hillary for America campaign event, in Orlando, Florida, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a Hillary for America campaign event, in Orlando, Florida, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a Hillary for America campaign event, in Orlando, Florida, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 17
President Barack Obama arrives at theTegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

President Barack Obama arrives at theTegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at theTegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 17
President Barack Obama arrives at John Glenn international airport in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama arrives at John Glenn international airport in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at John Glenn international airport in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 17
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania and Ohio from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania and Ohio from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania and Ohio from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 17
President Barack Obama arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 17
The tail section of Air Force One is pictured on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base outside Anchorage, Alaska, as President Barack Obama stayed onboard during a refuel stop on his return to the United States from Asia, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The tail section of Air Force One is pictured on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base outside Anchorage, Alaska, as President Barack Obama stayed onboard during a refuel stop on his return to the United States from Asia, April 29, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
The tail section of Air Force One is pictured on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base outside Anchorage, Alaska, as President Barack Obama stayed onboard during a refuel stop on his return to the United States from Asia, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
13 / 17
President Barack Obama walks to Air Force One in Paris for his departure to Poland after attending the G8 Summit in France, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama walks to Air Force One in Paris for his departure to Poland after attending the G8 Summit in France, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2011
President Barack Obama walks to Air Force One in Paris for his departure to Poland after attending the G8 Summit in France, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 17
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
15 / 17
The rear stairs of Air Force One are lowered to the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base before President George W. Bush departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a trip to Texas before returning to Washington December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The rear stairs of Air Force One are lowered to the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base before President George W. Bush departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a trip to Texas before returning to Washington December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry...more

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008
The rear stairs of Air Force One are lowered to the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base before President George W. Bush departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a trip to Texas before returning to Washington December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
16 / 17
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Washington, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Washington, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Washington, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Last in a remote Siberian village

Last in a remote Siberian village

Next Slideshows

Last in a remote Siberian village

Last in a remote Siberian village

Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of Mikhailovka, a remote Siberian village.

Dec 06 2016
Winter sets in on the North Dakota Pipeline Protest

Winter sets in on the North Dakota Pipeline Protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, environmental activists and veterans of the armed forces protest the Dakota Access pipeline project as winter sets in.

Dec 06 2016
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster images of the year.

Dec 05 2016
Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba

Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba

A funeral cortege carries the ashes of the revolutionary leader across the Caribbean island on a three-day journey.

Dec 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast