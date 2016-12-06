Taking off with Air Force One
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Berlin, Germany November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport before the departure of President Barack Obama in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Secret Service agents stand beside the President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama visits the press cabin on Air Force One shortly after departing Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a Hillary for America campaign event, in Orlando, Florida, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama arrives at theTegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
President Barack Obama arrives at John Glenn international airport in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania and Ohio from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The tail section of Air Force One is pictured on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base outside Anchorage, Alaska, as President Barack Obama stayed onboard during a refuel stop on his return to the United States from Asia, April 29, 2014....more
President Barack Obama walks to Air Force One in Paris for his departure to Poland after attending the G8 Summit in France, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
The rear stairs of Air Force One are lowered to the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base before President George W. Bush departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a trip to Texas before returning to Washington December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry...more
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Washington, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Last in a remote Siberian village
Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of Mikhailovka, a remote Siberian village.
Winter sets in on the North Dakota Pipeline Protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, environmental activists and veterans of the armed forces protest the Dakota Access pipeline project as winter sets in.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster images of the year.
Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba
A funeral cortege carries the ashes of the revolutionary leader across the Caribbean island on a three-day journey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.