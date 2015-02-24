Taking on Boko Haram
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S....more
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight...more
A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus...more
Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will...more
A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
