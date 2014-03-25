Edition:
Tue Mar 25, 2014

Taliban gunmen attack election office

<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard next to electoral posters at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office beside the home of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani, rattling nerves in the Afghan capital less than two weeks before a crucial election. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Afghan policemen inspect a damaged car at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan policemen leave an election commission office following an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Bloodstained electoral posters are seen on a wheelbarrow at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Afghan municipality workers clean an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan policemen stand guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Afghan security personnel stand guard on the roof of an election commission office, above a damaged car, after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan policemen stand guard outside the gate of an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan policemen take up position next to an election poster of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A municipality worker looks at the broken window of a room at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan security personnel holds weapons as he rushes towards an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan security personnel gestures atop a military vehicle near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A poster promoting the upcoming election lies on the ground, stained with blood, after an attack at an election commission office in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

