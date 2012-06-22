Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2012 | 9:35am EDT

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which...more

Friday, June 22, 2012

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 20
<p>Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 22, 2012

Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 20
<p>An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 22, 2012

An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 20
<p>A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 22, 2012

A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 20
<p>Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 22, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 20
<p>A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 22, 2012

A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 20
<p>Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 22, 2012

Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 20
<p>Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
8 / 20
<p>Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
9 / 20
<p>Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Friday, June 22, 2012

Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
10 / 20
<p>A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Friday, June 22, 2012

A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
11 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
12 / 20
<p>Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Friday, June 22, 2012

Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
13 / 20
<p>Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
14 / 20
<p>An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
15 / 20
<p>Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
16 / 20
<p>An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
17 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
18 / 20
<p>An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, June 22, 2012

An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
19 / 20
<p>Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Friday, June 22, 2012

Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

Next Slideshows

LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

The Miami Heat win the NBA championship.

Jun 22 2012
Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptians in support of the Muslim Brotherhood take to the streets demanding the military council hand over power.

Jun 21 2012
Anti-Putin rockers behind bars

Anti-Putin rockers behind bars

Three members of the punk band Pussy Riot, who had scorned Vladimir Putin publically with their music, were denied bail despite calls for their release by...

Jun 21 2012
Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.

Jun 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast