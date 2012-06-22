Taliban siege lakeside hotel
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which...more
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq
Next Slideshows
LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals
The Miami Heat win the NBA championship.
Egyptian anger over vote
Egyptians in support of the Muslim Brotherhood take to the streets demanding the military council hand over power.
Anti-Putin rockers behind bars
Three members of the punk band Pussy Riot, who had scorned Vladimir Putin publically with their music, were denied bail despite calls for their release by...
Migrants in a Midwest town
A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.