Taliban suicide attack in Kabul
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday killed more than 20 people and wounded at least 20 others, as twin blasts near parliament offices hit a crowded area during the afternoon rush hour. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Saleem Rasouli, a senior public health official, said 23 people had been killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack on the Darul Aman road, near an annexe to the new Indian-financed parliament building. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Another official put the death toll at 21 but said more than 45 had been wounded in the worst attack Kabul has seen in weeks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A bicycle lies on the ground as policemen keep watch at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan firefighters are pictured at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan municipal worker removes debris from the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The Islamist militant Afghan Taliban movement, which immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, said its target had been a minibus carrying staff from the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan's main intelligence agency. It put...more
Thousands of civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the 15 years since the Taliban government was brought down in the U.S.-led campaign of 2001. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men transport an injured person to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
