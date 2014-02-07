Edition:
Talking with Leno

<p>Jay Leno looks at cue cards with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jay Leno during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jay Leno with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>President Obama laughs with Jay Leno on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' in Burbank, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton reacts as Jay Leno shows her a tabloid newspaper article about her appearance with a UFO alien, August 4, 2003. REUTER/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Dolly Parton gestures to Jay Leno, February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jessica Alba with Jay Leno, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jay Leno holds a magazine with a cover story about the state of the marriage of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, as he interviews Simpson, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Mel Gibson as a guest, February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Tom Cruise mocks his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show by standing on the couch, June 8, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

<p>Jerry Seinfeld waves to the audience in 1998. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Laura Bush shows off her muscle in response to a question by Jay Leno asking if she worked out at the White House, May 19, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Jay Leno receives one of five kisses from supermodel Cindy Crawford during a fifth anniversary celebration taping in 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Sharon Stone laughs during her appearance, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Jay Leno cracks up at a joke by then Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush in 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Hugh Grant talks with host Jay Leno during his first public appearance in the U.S. after his arrest for lewd conduct, in 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Dennis Rodman looks on as Jay Leno wears a pair of sunglasses Rodman presented to him in 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Jamie Foxx displays how excited a person might get upon seeing his friend, actor Denzel Washington, February 3, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Lance Armstrong gestures during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, July 27, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Russell Crowe is interviewed after he and his band '30 Odd Foot of Grunts' performed, August 16, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Will Smith reacts after asking why his coffee mug was labeled Guest 1, since he has made appearances on the show for over 12 years, April 5, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Former Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader holds up a rubber chicken, September 12, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Pamela Anderson s a guest, April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Paul Newman all smiles, April 8, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

<p>Paris Hilton, with her pet Chihuahua Tinkerbell, September 6, 2004. REUTERS/John Hayes</p>

<p>Tom Cruise shows the audience how white his leg is, August 9, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

<p>Britney Spears during an appearance, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow laughs during her appearance, December 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Country singer Carrie Underwood performs a segment of a Tyrolese song, May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on the show, March 1, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Jane Fonda explains there is a statute of limitations on feeling guilty about your parents during her appearance, April 28, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Jay Leno interviews four-year-old Mensa member Priya Purewal in 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Naomi Watts during a commercial break, February 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

<p>Then Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards shares a light moment, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Vice President Earvin Magic Johnson laughs, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lisa Marie Presley, May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Kirsten Dunst appears as a guest, September 15,2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Alex Rodriguez as a guest, March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Jodie Foster as a guest, March 26, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Actor Adrien Brody, March 26, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Spanish actor Javier Bardem, March 15, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Donald Trump as a guest in 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Dame Edna as a guest in 1998. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Ellen DeGeneres gives host Jay Leno a brief kiss in 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Pamela Anderson shows Jay Leno a shirt she purchased in anticipation of the birth of her son in 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, describes an incident when she was caught in a private moment by tabloid photographers in 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Actress Cybill Shepherd holds the top of a shell bikini presented to her by Jay Leno in 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Jay Leno holds a baby orangutan as he comes face to face with another in 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

