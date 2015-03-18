Edition:
Wed Mar 18, 2015

Taming spring break

A squirt gun is used to spray alcohol into a party-goers mouth during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A squirt gun is used to spray alcohol into a party-goers mouth during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. Picture taken March 14, 2015 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers dance at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. Picture taken March 14, 2015 REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A spring-breaker jumps into a pool during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A spring-breaker jumps into a pool during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers lay by the pool at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers lay by the pool at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A spring breaker takes a shot of tequila during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A spring breaker takes a shot of tequila during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Women take a selfie at a concert by country music super star Luke Bryan during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Like previous Florida spring break hot spots Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach is facing a crisis of conscience over the trade-offs involved in hosting a binge for some 300,000 students who arrive through mid-April with coolers, beer funnels and credit cards. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Women take a selfie at a concert by country music super star Luke Bryan during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Like previous Florida spring break hot spots Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach is facing a crisis of conscience over the trade-offs involved in hosting a binge for some 300,000 students who arrive through mid-April with coolers, beer funnels and credit cards. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Gary Baker who goes by "G Bake" carries his ball python "China" during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. Party goers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Gary Baker who goes by "G Bake" carries his ball python "China" during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. Party goers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Partiers relax on hotel balconies during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Partiers relax on hotel balconies during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
The group Stepp Chyld from Atlanta, Georgia, takes photos during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The group Stepp Chyld from Atlanta, Georgia, takes photos during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Zack Fox (R) and Taylor Meek of Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, use a beer bong during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Zack Fox (R) and Taylor Meek of Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, use a beer bong during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
People are taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Vans then transport the people to the main jail. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People are taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Vans then transport the people to the main jail. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A man is taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A man is taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Empty beer cans litter the beach during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. Partygoers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Empty beer cans litter the beach during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. Partygoers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)
Spring breakers dance at a club in Cancun March 7, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. Picture taken March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia (MEXICOSOCIETY TRAVEL - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRAVEL)

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers dance at a club in Cancun March 7, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. Picture taken March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia (MEXICOSOCIETY TRAVEL - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRAVEL)
A couple kisses as they stand on the beach water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. Partygoers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A couple kisses as they stand on the beach water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed new rules to counter the worst excesses. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in March, two hours earlier than before. Partygoers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand for drinking games and sex is banned. Picture taken March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)
A spring breaker drinks from a bottle during games held at a beach in Cancun March 7, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. Picture taken March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia (MEXICO - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A spring breaker drinks from a bottle during games held at a beach in Cancun March 7, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. Picture taken March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia (MEXICO - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)
Pedestrians take photos while crossing Front Beach Road during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. Like previous Florida spring break hot spots Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach is facing a crisis of conscience over the trade-offs involved in hosting a binge for some 300,000 students who arrive through mid-April with coolers, beer funnels and credit cards. Picture taken March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Pedestrians take photos while crossing Front Beach Road during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. Like previous Florida spring break hot spots Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach is facing a crisis of conscience over the trade-offs involved in hosting a binge for some 300,000 students who arrive through mid-April with coolers, beer funnels and credit cards. Picture taken March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS EDUCATION SOCIETY TRAVEL)
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Buddies cheer as a girl stops to sit on Brandon Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while he is buried in sand during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Buddies cheer as a girl stops to sit on Brandon Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while he is buried in sand during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Party goers scale a climbing wall sponsored by Trojan condoms during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Party goers scale a climbing wall sponsored by Trojan condoms during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance during a competition at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers dance during a competition at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Students try to make a pyramid during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Students try to make a pyramid during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance at a club in Cancun March 7, 2015. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers dance at a club in Cancun March 7, 2015. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
People enjoy the water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People enjoy the water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
The crowd packs the beach during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The crowd packs the beach during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
People gather to twerk during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People gather to twerk during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Fans sing along with country super star Luke Bryan as he performs in concert during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Fans sing along with country super star Luke Bryan as he performs in concert during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers dance at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
People are taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People are taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
