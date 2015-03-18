Taming spring break
A squirt gun is used to spray alcohol into a party-goers mouth during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion...more
Spring breakers dance at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that...more
A spring-breaker jumps into a pool during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers lay by the pool at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A spring breaker takes a shot of tequila during a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Women take a selfie at a concert by country music super star Luke Bryan during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Like previous Florida spring break hot spots Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach is...more
Gary Baker who goes by "G Bake" carries his ball python "China" during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. Party goers must have a valid ID to drink on the beach, and the practice of digging deep holes in the sand...more
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Partiers relax on hotel balconies during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
The group Stepp Chyld from Atlanta, Georgia, takes photos during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Zack Fox (R) and Taylor Meek of Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, use a beer bong during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
People are taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Vans then transport the people to the main jail. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A man is taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Empty beer cans litter the beach during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the city has passed...more
Spring breakers dance at a club in Cancun March 7, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were...more
A couple kisses as they stand on the beach water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion annually, the...more
A spring breaker drinks from a bottle during games held at a beach in Cancun March 7, 2015. Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April. Fort Lauderdale announced on television...more
Pedestrians take photos while crossing Front Beach Road during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. Like previous Florida spring break hot spots Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach is facing a crisis...more
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Buddies cheer as a girl stops to sit on Brandon Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while he is buried in sand during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Party goers scale a climbing wall sponsored by Trojan condoms during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance during a competition at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Students try to make a pyramid during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance at a club in Cancun March 7, 2015. Fort Lauderdale announced on television in 1985 that spring breakers were no longer welcome after 350,000 students took nudity and drinking to new heights. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
People enjoy the water during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
The crowd packs the beach during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
People gather to twerk during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Fans sing along with country super star Luke Bryan as he performs in concert during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Spring breakers dance at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Spring breakers gather at a pool party at a hotel in Cancun March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
People are taken into custody at the Bay County Sheriff's Office mobile booking unit during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Next Slideshows
Cyclone devastates Vanuatu
The aftermath of Cyclone Pam in the Pacific island nation.
Animals with prosthetics
Creatures big and small walk and swim again with one-of-a-kind solutions.
Prince Harry the soldier
Prince Harry will leave the armed forces after a decade of service.
The games politicians play
Political figures work up a sweat for the cameras.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.