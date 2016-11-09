Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat

Tammy Duckworth (seated, C) waits to go onstage with U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign fundraiser event for her senatorial bid in Chicago, Illinois, October 9, 2016. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on...more

Tammy Duckworth (seated, C) waits to go onstage with U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign fundraiser event for her senatorial bid in Chicago, Illinois, October 9, 2016. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on November 12, 2004, when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the cockpit of her aircraft and exploded. Ten days later, when she woke up at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in Maryland, she learned that the explosion would cost her both legs and had shattered her right arm. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

