Tue Nov 8, 2016

Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth walks off stage after addressing the opening session of the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. Duckworth unseated Republican Senator Mark Kirk in Illinois. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2012
1 / 17
Tammy Duckworth (seated, C) waits to go onstage with U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign fundraiser event for her senatorial bid in Chicago, Illinois, October 9, 2016. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on November 12, 2004, when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the cockpit of her aircraft and exploded. Ten days later, when she woke up at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in Maryland, she learned that the explosion would cost her both legs and had shattered her right arm. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
2 / 17
Then President-elect Barack Obama and double-amputee Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth walk together to place a wreath at a veterans memorial in Chicago November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2008
3 / 17
Tammy Duckworth, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, gestures as she addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2012
4 / 17
Personal photo of U.S. Army pilot Tammy Duckworth and Purple Heart medal at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, December 2004. REUTERS/Handout/Courtesy of Tammy Duckworth

Reuters / Monday, November 08, 2010
5 / 17
Tammy Duckworth, an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, jumps with the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team, February 2010. Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who received a Purple Heart. REUTERS/Handout/Courtesy of Tammy Duckworth and the Veteran's Administration

Reuters / Monday, November 08, 2010
6 / 17
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (R) campaigns for stem cell research with Josh Bowler in Wheaton, Illinois, October 24, 2006. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on November 12, 2004, when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the cockpit of her aircraft and exploded. Ten days later, when she woke up at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in Maryland, she learned that the explosion would cost her both legs and had shattered her right arm. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2006
7 / 17
Tammy Duckworth takes the stage to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
8 / 17
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth watches election returns with her husband Brian Bolsbey in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, November 7, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2006
9 / 17
Tammy Duckworth hugs veteran and supporter Bill Wolff in Elmhurst, Illinois, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2006
10 / 17
Tammy Duckworth gets in her car after a campaign stop at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois October 4, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2006
11 / 17
Tammy Duckworth (R) greets Bill (C) and Flo Johnson in a restaurant in Lombard, Illinois November 7, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2006
12 / 17
Tammy Duckworth sits next to her opponent Peter Roskamin before a debate at WTTW television studios in Chicago October 23, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2006
13 / 17
Iraq war veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth walks out after a debate with her opponent Peter Roskamin at WTTW television studios in Chicago October 23, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2006
14 / 17
United State Army Maj. Tammy Duckworth testifies during the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee's hearing titled, "Back from the Battlefield: Are We Providing the Proper Care of America's Wounded Warriors?" March 17, 2005 in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
15 / 17
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (C) chats with staff members John Cooper (L) and Billy Wineberg after she debated opponent Peter Roskam (not pictured) in Chicago, September 22, 2006. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on November 12, 2004, when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the cockpit of her aircraft and exploded. Ten days later, when she woke up at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in Maryland, she learned that the explosion had cost her both legs and had shattered her right arm. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES)

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2006
16 / 17
Iraq War veteran and Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth is introduced during a campaign stop at Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Illinois, October 4, 2006. Duckworth was co-piloting a Black Hawk helicopter north of Baghdad on November 12, 2004, when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the cockpit of her aircraft and exploded. Ten days later, when she woke up at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in Maryland, she learned that the explosion would cost her both of her legs and had shattered her right arm. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES)

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2006
17 / 17
