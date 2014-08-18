Edition:
Tank biathlon

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014.

Monday, August 18, 2014
