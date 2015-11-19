Tasmanian devils come home

Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland,...more

Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. The largest group so far of disease-free Tasmanian devils has been released in the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer threatening them with extinction. REUTERS/Jason Reed

