Thu Nov 19, 2015

Tasmanian devils come home

Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. The largest group so far of disease-free Tasmanian devils has been released in the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer threatening them with extinction. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. The largest group so far of disease-free Tasmanian devils has been released in the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer threatening them with extinction. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil fights off another devil as he eats kangaroo meat before a first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils is sent to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil fights off another devil as he eats kangaroo meat before a first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils is sent to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil named Irene has her paws sprayed with disinfectant by operations manager Mike Drinkwater as she is prepared as part of a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, from the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil named Irene has her paws sprayed with disinfectant by operations manager Mike Drinkwater as she is prepared as part of a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, from the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tasmanian Devils fight in their enclosure before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania are sent from the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Tasmanian Devils fight in their enclosure before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania are sent from the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil joey sits on the shoulder of Devil Ark manager Dean Reid as he prepares a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil joey sits on the shoulder of Devil Ark manager Dean Reid as he prepares a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil sits among tall grass as a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania are prepared, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil sits among tall grass as a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania are prepared, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil eats kangaroo meat before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils are sent to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil eats kangaroo meat before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils are sent to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Devil Ark manager Dean Reid walks with a pair of Tasmanian Devils joeys on his shoulders before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Devil Ark manager Dean Reid walks with a pair of Tasmanian Devils joeys on his shoulders before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tasmanian Devils fight over a piece of kangaroo meat during feeding time at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Tasmanian Devils fight over a piece of kangaroo meat during feeding time at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Devil Ark operations manager Mike Drinkwater inspects Irene, a Tasmanian Devil, as she is prepared as part of a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Devil Ark operations manager Mike Drinkwater inspects Irene, a Tasmanian Devil, as she is prepared as part of a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil named Irene has her paws sprayed with disinfectant by operations manager Mike Drinkwater as she is prepared for the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, from the Devil Ark recovery and breeding facility in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil named Irene has her paws sprayed with disinfectant by operations manager Mike Drinkwater as she is prepared for the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, from the Devil Ark recovery and breeding facility in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil is inspected in its trap as its prepared for the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil is inspected in its trap as its prepared for the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, at the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Tasmanian Devil is loaded by Devil Ark manager Dean Reid onto a chartered aircraft as part of a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, from Scone Airport on Australia's mainland, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Tasmanian Devil is loaded by Devil Ark manager Dean Reid onto a chartered aircraft as part of a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania, from Scone Airport on Australia's mainland, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Devil Ark operations manager Mike Drinkwater waves off a chartered aircraft carrying a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse Tasmanian Devils to the island state of Tasmania, from Scone Airport on Australia's mainland, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Devil Ark operations manager Mike Drinkwater waves off a chartered aircraft carrying a shipment of healthy and genetically diverse Tasmanian Devils to the island state of Tasmania, from Scone Airport on Australia's mainland, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
