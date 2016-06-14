Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 14, 2016 | 10:30am EDT

Tate Modern's new pyramid tower

A man stands outside the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man stands outside the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A man stands outside the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 15
A museum assistant poses with 'Babel' by Cildo Meireles during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A museum assistant poses with 'Babel' by Cildo Meireles during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A museum assistant poses with 'Babel' by Cildo Meireles during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 15
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 15
People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 15
A museum assistant poses with 'Yellow versus Purple' by Olafur Eliasson during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A museum assistant poses with 'Yellow versus Purple' by Olafur Eliasson during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A museum assistant poses with 'Yellow versus Purple' by Olafur Eliasson during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 15
A museum assistant poses with 'Spider' by Louise Bourgeois during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A museum assistant poses with 'Spider' by Louise Bourgeois during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A museum assistant poses with 'Spider' by Louise Bourgeois during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 15
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate art museums and galleries visit a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate art museums and galleries visit a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate art museums and galleries visit a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 15
A museum assistant poses with 'Pavilion Suspended in a Room I' by Cristina Iglesias during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A museum assistant poses with 'Pavilion Suspended in a Room I' by Cristina Iglesias during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A museum assistant poses with 'Pavilion Suspended in a Room I' by Cristina Iglesias during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 15
A man walks in the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks in the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A man walks in the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 15
A woman poses at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman poses at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A woman poses at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 15
People sitting in a cafe at the Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People sitting in a cafe at the Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People sitting in a cafe at the Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 15
People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 15
A woman is reflected in glass at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman is reflected in glass at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A woman is reflected in glass at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 15
A woman sits on a chair after a news conference during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman sits on a chair after a news conference during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A woman sits on a chair after a news conference during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 15
People walk past the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People walk past the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People walk past the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Greenland's vanishing ice

Greenland's vanishing ice

Next Slideshows

Greenland's vanishing ice

Greenland's vanishing ice

Arctic regions are warming at about twice the global average.

Jun 13 2016
Tokyo toy show

Tokyo toy show

Tech toys are at the top of the list at the Tokyo International Toy Show.

Jun 09 2016
Candidate caricatures

Candidate caricatures

America's best impressions of the presidential candidates.

Jun 08 2016
Nightscapes

Nightscapes

The world's metropolises are illuminated in the evening hours.

Jun 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast