Tate Modern's new pyramid tower
A man stands outside the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A museum assistant poses with 'Babel' by Cildo Meireles during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A museum assistant poses with 'Yellow versus Purple' by Olafur Eliasson during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A museum assistant poses with 'Spider' by Louise Bourgeois during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate art museums and galleries visit a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A museum assistant poses with 'Pavilion Suspended in a Room I' by Cristina Iglesias during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks in the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman poses at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People sitting in a cafe at the Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman is reflected in glass at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman sits on a chair after a news conference during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People walk past the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
