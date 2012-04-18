Tax Day protests
Dustin Grella, who is handicapped and does not have the use of his legs, holds his tax return in his teeth as he drags himself up the steps of the main post office to file them in New York, to draw attention to the limited wheelchair access in the building, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A demonstrator holds a wanted sign for Mitt Romney during a protest against tax codes that allow banks and corporations to pay lower income taxes than most individuals in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A demonstrator holds a paper-mache during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Demonstrators hold signs during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man with a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" holds a sign during a rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An Los Angeles Police Department officer (R) watches as demonstrators march past a Charles Schwab office on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Crates filled with 2011 tax forms are seen at the 96th Street Public Library in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman carries a baby in a stroller up the stairs while marching with activists on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A demonstrator holds a sign during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Activists, labor unions and Occupy LA protestors gather at Bank of America Plaza on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Two demonstrators push a wheelbarrow during a tax day protest outside Oakland City Hall in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Equity fund manager Barney Deasy sorts through a stack of signs as a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" prepare to rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
