Tue Apr 17, 2012

Tax Day protests

<p>Dustin Grella, who is handicapped and does not have the use of his legs, holds his tax return in his teeth as he drags himself up the steps of the main post office to file them in New York, to draw attention to the limited wheelchair access in the building, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Dustin Grella, who is handicapped and does not have the use of his legs, holds his tax return in his teeth as he drags himself up the steps of the main post office to file them in New York, to draw attention to the limited wheelchair access in the building, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

Dustin Grella, who is handicapped and does not have the use of his legs, holds his tax return in his teeth as he drags himself up the steps of the main post office to file them in New York, to draw attention to the limited wheelchair access in the building, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A demonstrator holds a wanted sign for Mitt Romney during a protest against tax codes that allow banks and corporations to pay lower income taxes than most individuals in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A demonstrator holds a wanted sign for Mitt Romney during a protest against tax codes that allow banks and corporations to pay lower income taxes than most individuals in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

A demonstrator holds a wanted sign for Mitt Romney during a protest against tax codes that allow banks and corporations to pay lower income taxes than most individuals in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A demonstrator holds a paper-mache during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A demonstrator holds a paper-mache during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

A demonstrator holds a paper-mache during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Demonstrators hold signs during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Demonstrators hold signs during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

Demonstrators hold signs during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A man with a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" holds a sign during a rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A man with a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" holds a sign during a rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

A man with a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" holds a sign during a rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>An Los Angeles Police Department officer (R) watches as demonstrators march past a Charles Schwab office on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

An Los Angeles Police Department officer (R) watches as demonstrators march past a Charles Schwab office on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

An Los Angeles Police Department officer (R) watches as demonstrators march past a Charles Schwab office on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Crates filled with 2011 tax forms are seen at the 96th Street Public Library in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Crates filled with 2011 tax forms are seen at the 96th Street Public Library in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

Crates filled with 2011 tax forms are seen at the 96th Street Public Library in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A woman carries a baby in a stroller up the stairs while marching with activists on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

A woman carries a baby in a stroller up the stairs while marching with activists on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

A woman carries a baby in a stroller up the stairs while marching with activists on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A demonstrator holds a sign during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

A demonstrator holds a sign during a tax day protest outside Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Activists, labor unions and Occupy LA protestors gather at Bank of America Plaza on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Activists, labor unions and Occupy LA protestors gather at Bank of America Plaza on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

Activists, labor unions and Occupy LA protestors gather at Bank of America Plaza on Tax Day in Los Angeles, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Two demonstrators push a wheelbarrow during a tax day protest outside Oakland City Hall in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Two demonstrators push a wheelbarrow during a tax day protest outside Oakland City Hall in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

Two demonstrators push a wheelbarrow during a tax day protest outside Oakland City Hall in Oakland, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Equity fund manager Barney Deasy sorts through a stack of signs as a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" prepare to rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Equity fund manager Barney Deasy sorts through a stack of signs as a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" prepare to rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

Equity fund manager Barney Deasy sorts through a stack of signs as a local group of upper income professionals who call themselves "Tax-Us" prepare to rally at City Hall in San Francisco, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

