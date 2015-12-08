Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 10:35pm EST

Teaching the beautiful game in China

A student controls the ball during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A student controls the ball during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student controls the ball during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 20
A view shows some of the 50 pitches at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A view shows some of the 50 pitches at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A view shows some of the 50 pitches at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 20
Students carry backpacks with logos of Manchester United Football Club (L) and Royal Madrid Football Club while looking at photos of famous soccer players at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students carry backpacks with logos of Manchester United Football Club (L) and Royal Madrid Football Club while looking at photos of famous soccer players at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students carry backpacks with logos of Manchester United Football Club (L) and Royal Madrid Football Club while looking at photos of famous soccer players at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 20
Students rest during a break in training at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students rest during a break in training at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students rest during a break in training at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 20
A student runs up the stairs at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A student runs up the stairs at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student runs up the stairs at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 20
A student controls the ball on his way to lessons at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A student controls the ball on his way to lessons at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student controls the ball on his way to lessons at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 20
Coaches give instructions to Wang Shijie, 11, before a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Coaches give instructions to Wang Shijie, 11, before a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Coaches give instructions to Wang Shijie, 11, before a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 20
A student watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A student watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 20
Wang Shijie (C), 11, plays with friends at Evergrande soccer academy's sleeping quarters in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang Shijie (C), 11, plays with friends at Evergrande soccer academy's sleeping quarters in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Wang Shijie (C), 11, plays with friends at Evergrande soccer academy's sleeping quarters in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 20
Students take part in a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students take part in a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students take part in a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 20
A family member talks on her phone next to a student as she watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A family member talks on her phone next to a student as she watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A family member talks on her phone next to a student as she watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 20
Students dry their hair after getting wet during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students dry their hair after getting wet during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students dry their hair after getting wet during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 20
A view shows part of the campus of Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A view shows part of the campus of Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A view shows part of the campus of Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 20
A student controls the ball at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A student controls the ball at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student controls the ball at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 20
Students warm up before a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students warm up before a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students warm up before a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 20
Students play in front of a statue at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students play in front of a statue at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students play in front of a statue at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
16 / 20
A student takes part in a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A student takes part in a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student takes part in a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 20
A security stands guard outside Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A security stands guard outside Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A security stands guard outside Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 20
Students have dinner at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students have dinner at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students have dinner at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 20
Students walk past a pitch under an overcast sky, at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students walk past a pitch under an overcast sky, at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students walk past a pitch under an overcast sky, at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Snow in California

Snow in California

Next Slideshows

Snow in California

Snow in California

El Nino brings snow to California, a welcome sight after years of drought.

Dec 07 2015
Furries of FurFest

Furries of FurFest

Over 5,000 people gathered at the Midwest FurFest in Chicago to dress as characters known as "furries".

Dec 07 2015
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest and most active volcano erupts again.

Dec 07 2015
Croc eats croc

Croc eats croc

A saltwater crocodile threw another crocodile in the air before eating it at an Australian national park.

Dec 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast