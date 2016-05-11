Team Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with participants of a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) takes part in a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits during a judo training session at the "Moscow" sports complex in St. Petersburg December 22, 2010. Putin was given tips on pushing his hips forward and how to use his left hand by his long-time judo coach...more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin test drives a Renault Formula One team car at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Putin, who has tracked a Siberian tiger and posed with a polar bear, on Wednesday took his love of wildlife to new heights by flying...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon centre in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) kicks a soccer ball inside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, November 22, 2004. REUTERS/Cris Borges
Russian President Vladimir Putin lifts a trophy as former hockey player Alexander Yakushev stands nearby after a gala game, opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) welcomes Russia's national judo team's coach Ezio Gamba of Italy during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Next Slideshows
North Korea Congress
Thousands of ecstatic North Koreans join a mass rally and parade to close off the Workers' Party congress.
Invictus Games veterans inspire
The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel kicks off in Orlando.
On top of the world
Climbers have returned to Mount Everest for the first attempts in three years after fatal avalanches cut short the 2014 and 2015 campaigns.
Hiroshima's legacy
The atomic bomb dropped on August 6, 1945, killed thousands of people instantly and about 140,000 by the end of that year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.