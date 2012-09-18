Team Romney

Edition:
<p>Mitt Romney sits with his campaign manager Beth Myers on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney talks with senior adviser Stuart Stevens during a walk through before the fourth session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney talks to advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom enroute to Manchester, New Hampshire,one day after winning the Iowa caucus, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Ann Romney talks with Romney political consultant and aide Stuart Stevens as she tours the stage before the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p> Mitt Romney answers questions from reporters as senior advisor Kevin Madden listens at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney listens to a conference call with senior advisor Eric Fehrnstrom and campaign manager Beth Myers on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney jokes with a reporter about his senior advisor Stuart Stevens on board his campaign plane en route to Elko, Nevada, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Stuart Stevens looks out from the stage before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and Campaign Manager Matt Rhoades pose for a staff portrait on the steps of the stage at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom in Tampa, Florida, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

