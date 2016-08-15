Team Russia
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist Lilly King of the U.S. and silver medalist Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrate with their national flags after the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Denis Dmitriev of Russia reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's sprint final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Yulia Efimova of Russia reacts after winning the silver medal in the . REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Russia's players look on from the bench in their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Stefania Elfutina of Russia celebrates bronze medal in the windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the women's uneven bars final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the greco-roman wrestling semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Yana Egorian of Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre individual gold medal bout. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Evgeny Rylov of Russia competes in the 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Aleksandr Markov of Russia riding Kurfurstin jumps through the bamboo keyhole in the eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (are pictured before the men's two person dinghy race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gold medalists Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova react after receiving their medals in the women's doubles tennis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqu
Alexei Klimov of Russia reacts in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Aliya Mustafina of Russia trains on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roman Vlasov of Russia attends the ceremony for the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Aleksey Verbov of Russia reacts. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their doubles match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daria Shmeleva of Russia rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the women's keirin. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
