Team Trump
People rally during a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a backyard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Trump supporters protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump poses with a supporter as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015.�REUTERS/Brian Frank
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015....more
Donald Trump poses for a photo with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Trump supporters wait for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children sit on the floor as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A supporter cheers and waves a United States flag as Donald Trump speaks and takes questions at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Trump supporters wait outside for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump holds a copy of his book as he poses with a supporter while touring the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. � �REUTERS/Brian Frank
Vic and Dianne Rathje await the arrival of Donald Trump to speak with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Winterset, Iowa June 27,...more
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
