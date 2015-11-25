Team Trump
Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete
Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
