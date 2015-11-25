Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2015 | 12:50pm EST

Team Trump

Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 20
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
2 / 20
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 20
Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Close
5 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 20
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
7 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete
Close
8 / 20
Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
9 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 20
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 20
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 20
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
15 / 20
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
16 / 20
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker

Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
17 / 20
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
18 / 20
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Putin, commander-in-chief

Putin, commander-in-chief

Next Slideshows

Putin, commander-in-chief

Putin, commander-in-chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin flexes his military muscle.

Nov 25 2015
Fleeing Iran

Fleeing Iran

On their path through Europe, Iranian migrants have been blocked at the border between Greece and Macedonia.

Nov 25 2015
The rise of ISIS

The rise of ISIS

A visual chronology of the rise of Islamic State.

Nov 24 2015
Snow in California

Snow in California

Storms blanket the Sierras with snow, thanks partly to El Nino.

Nov 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast