Wed Jul 2, 2014

Team USA's hero goalie

Tim Howard of the U.S. gestures during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tim Howard of the U.S. gestures during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (2nd R) scores his team's second goal past Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (2nd R) scores his team's second goal past Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard (front) and Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. react after Belgium scored their second goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Goalkeeper Tim Howard (front) and Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. react after Belgium scored their second goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (facing camera) embraces goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. next to Belgium's Dries Mertens at the end of their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (facing camera) embraces goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. next to Belgium's Dries Mertens at the end of their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Tim Howard of the U.S. shouts instructions to his teammates during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tim Howard of the U.S. shouts instructions to his teammates during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (back L) kicks the ball beside Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. to score his team's second goal past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (back L) kicks the ball beside Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. to score his team's second goal past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. eyes the ball after a save from Belgium's Kevin Mirallas during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. eyes the ball after a save from Belgium's Kevin Mirallas during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Belgium's Divock Origi throws himself into the goal net, behind goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S, after missing an opportunity to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Belgium's Divock Origi throws himself into the goal net, behind goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S, after missing an opportunity to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. gestures during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. gestures during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard (L), Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler of the U.S. (2nd R) jump to defend as Belgium's Marouane Fellaini heads the ball during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Goalkeeper Tim Howard (L), Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler of the U.S. (2nd R) jump to defend as Belgium's Marouane Fellaini heads the ball during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves a shot during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves a shot during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (L) speaks with teammate Omar Gonzalez after making a save during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (L) speaks with teammate Omar Gonzalez after making a save during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Matt Besler of the U.S. (R) fights for the ball with Belgium's Daniel Van Buyten as goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (L) defends the goal area during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Matt Besler of the U.S. (R) fights for the ball with Belgium's Daniel Van Buyten as goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (L) defends the goal area during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves a shot during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. saves a shot during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts after conceding a second goal to Belgium in extra time during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Tim Howard of the U.S. reacts after conceding a second goal to Belgium in extra time during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
U.S. national soccer team goalkeeper Tim Howard listens a question as he meets with the media before a training session at the team's training center in Sao Paulo, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

U.S. national soccer team goalkeeper Tim Howard listens a question as he meets with the media before a training session at the team's training center in Sao Paulo, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
U.S. national soccer team players run with goalkeeper Tim Howard (L) during a training session at the team's training center in Sao Paulo, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

U.S. national soccer team players run with goalkeeper Tim Howard (L) during a training session at the team's training center in Sao Paulo, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. fails to save a goal scored by Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. fails to save a goal scored by Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (1) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Germany's Thomas Mueller (unseen) scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (1) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. is pictured in the rain during an injury break at their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. is pictured in the rain during an injury break at their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Germany at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller (R) tries to score past U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Germany's Thomas Mueller (R) tries to score past U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (front) reacts after a goal scored by Germany's Miroslav Klose during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. (front) reacts after a goal scored by Germany's Miroslav Klose during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller challenges goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Germany's Thomas Mueller challenges goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Portugal's Varela (C) scores their second goal as Tim Howard (R) of the U.S. reacts during their 2014 World Cup G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Portugal's Varela (C) scores their second goal as Tim Howard (R) of the U.S. reacts during their 2014 World Cup G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) challenges U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) challenges U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Portugal's Nani scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Portugal's Nani scores past goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Tim Howard of the U.S. makes a save during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tim Howard of the U.S. makes a save during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Ghana's Jordan Ayew jumps for the ball with goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ghana's Jordan Ayew jumps for the ball with goalkeeper Tim Howard of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Wednesday, July 02, 2014
