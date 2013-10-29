Tear gas in Turkey
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas on Monday to break...more
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas on Monday to break up a protest by around 2,000 people outside the court over the handling of the trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator earlier this year. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters run away from tear gas during a protest in front of a court house in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters run away from tear gas during a protest in front of a court house in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators lie on the ground unconscious as riot police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators lie on the ground unconscious as riot police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse them during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters move away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters move away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester runs away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester runs away from tear gas during a protest in front of a courthouse in Ankara, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
