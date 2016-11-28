Edition:
Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds his daughter to be seen by her grandmother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Displaced Iraqi grandparents, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are hugged by their displaced grandchildren as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the grandparents' arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is kissed by his mother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug each other as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hugs her daughter outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
