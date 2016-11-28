Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State
A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds his daughter to be seen by her grandmother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqi grandparents, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are hugged by their displaced grandchildren as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the grandparents' arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is kissed by his mother through a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug each other as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hug as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, hugs her daughter outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks through a tent in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced children who had fled from Mosul stand with their family in line to receive aid at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People stand at a fence surrounding a displacement camp to see their relatives who had fled from Mosul, at Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, meet their relatives in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini
Next Slideshows
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
Little Havana celebrates Castro's death
Cuban-Americans in Miami take to the street to celebrate following news of Fidel Castro's death.
Massive wildfires tear across Israel
Wildfires tear across central and northern Israel, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee the city of Haifa.
Hunger and desperation in Aleppo
The inhabitants of besieged rebel-held eastern Aleppo have fewer than ten days to receive aid or face starvation and death from a lack of medical supplies, the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.