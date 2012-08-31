Edition:
Tech toys making noise

A man wears 3D glasses during a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A man wears 3D glasses during a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

A man wears 3D glasses during a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A volunteer puts back 3D glasses during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A volunteer puts back 3D glasses during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

A volunteer puts back 3D glasses during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

People watch a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

People watch a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

People watch a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People try out electronics products in the Sony pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

People try out electronics products in the Sony pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

People try out electronics products in the Sony pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman uses a Samsung Galaxy Camera at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A woman uses a Samsung Galaxy Camera at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

A woman uses a Samsung Galaxy Camera at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Head of Samsung's Visual Display Business Yoon Boo-keun delivers a presentation during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012.

Head of Samsung's Visual Display Business Yoon Boo-keun delivers a presentation during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

Head of Samsung's Visual Display Business Yoon Boo-keun delivers a presentation during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

A man takes a picture of the Loewe SoundVision high-end audio system at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A man takes a picture of the Loewe SoundVision high-end audio system at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

A man takes a picture of the Loewe SoundVision high-end audio system at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man presents a Harman Car Connectivity System controlled with a smartphone during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A man presents a Harman Car Connectivity System controlled with a smartphone during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

A man presents a Harman Car Connectivity System controlled with a smartphone during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

People watch a presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

People watch a presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

People watch a presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Visitors watch a 3D presentation during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

Visitors watch a 3D presentation during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

Visitors watch a 3D presentation during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

A man takes a picture of a Samsung Galaxy Camera during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012.

A man takes a picture of a Samsung Galaxy Camera during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

A man takes a picture of a Samsung Galaxy Camera during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, August 31, 2012

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A volunteer presents a Sharp 80" TFT-LCD screen during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

A volunteer presents a Sharp 80" TFT-LCD screen during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

A volunteer presents a Sharp 80" TFT-LCD screen during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit stands in front of a Toshiba flat screen TV during a tour of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012.

Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit stands in front of a Toshiba flat screen TV during a tour of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, August 31, 2012

Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit stands in front of a Toshiba flat screen TV during a tour of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sony's SmartWatch is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012.

Sony's SmartWatch is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

Sony's SmartWatch is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

People pass a television installation at the Panasonic pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012.

People pass a television installation at the Panasonic pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

People pass a television installation at the Panasonic pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson addresses a news conference on his signature headphones by sms audio during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012.

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson addresses a news conference on his signature headphones by sms audio during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson addresses a news conference on his signature headphones by sms audio during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kazuo Hirai addresses a news conference before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012.

President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kazuo Hirai addresses a news conference before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kazuo Hirai addresses a news conference before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

The IFA model poses at the Samsung pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012.

The IFA model poses at the Samsung pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, August 31, 2012

The IFA model poses at the Samsung pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

