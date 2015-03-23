Ted Cruz goes first
Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) kisses his wife Heidi after he confirmed his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. Speaking at Liberty University, an...more
Ted Cruz speaks to an attendee at the Iowa Agriculture Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz and Republican congressional colleagues listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Senator Ted Cruz (L, in cowboy boots) talks to reporters after the Senate passed at $1.1 trillion spending bill following a long series of votes, many on procedural matters or to confirm members of the Obama administration, at the U.S. Capitol in...more
Senator Ted Cruz departs a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing on the Bergdahl prisoner swap at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz holds a news conference with several Republican House members about immigration and border security, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi on stage, while their daughter Catherine, 2, stands near as they are welcomed home by supporters at the King Street Patriots headquarters in Houston October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Donna Carson
Senator Ted Cruz is trailed by reporters as he arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and Senator Ted Cruz recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John McCain depart the White House after a Senate Republican Caucus meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Ted Cruz prays with Rev. Rob Schenck (L) of the Christian Defense Coalition in front of the White House in Washington September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Senator Ted Cruz departs the Senate floor after a late-night vote rejected budget legislation from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz speaks to the press after leaving the Senate Chamber after a marathon attack on "Obamacare," at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2013. Standing in a nearly empty Senate Chamber, Cruz spent more than 21 hours making his...more
A man keeps guard in front of Senator Ted Cruz of Texas who was speaking during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the George R. Brown Convention Center, site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 3, 2013. ...more
Senator Ted Cruz holds a plastic hand grip in front of a picture of a hunting rifle as he questions NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre (not in photo) about the effect of proposed gun control legislation during a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary committee on...more
Senator Ted Cruz speaks to the press after leaving the U.S. Senate Chamber after a marathon attack on "Obamacare," at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
