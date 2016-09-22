Teeming migrant boat sinks off Egypt
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt. A boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, officials said,...more
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The boat sank off Burg Rashed, a village in Egypt's northern Beheira province where the Nile meets the Mediterranean. Rescue workers and fishermen have rescued 169...more
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher. A survivor whose comments appeared in a video posted online said the migrants had been told that about 200 people would be on board but the smugglers had added another 50, causing the boat to...more
An Egyptian mother reacts beside the body of her son who was on the boat. The boat was carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, officials said. It was not immediately clear where the vessel was heading, though officials said they...more
A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. More and more people have been trying to cross to Italy from the African coast over the summer months, particularly from Libya,...more
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. The International Organization for Migration urged Egypt to impose tougher penalties on human traffickers and address the concerns driving people to undertake the...more
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. Many of those interviewed in the aftermath of the shipwreck off Egypt spoke of their desire to flee in search of a brighter future. Most cite a lack of jobs, low incomes, poor prospects and growing political...more
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Five years after the 2011 revolt brought expectations of more freedom and social justice, some Egyptians have lost hope. "I want to flee. If I could, I would; I can't get married... or live...more
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are rescued. Saeed Abu Hamed, 37, was asleep at home when his phone rang. He recalls hearing the anguished voice of his nephew, who was on the boat: "Uncle help me! Uncle help me! People are dying around me,...more
A rescued migrant lies in bed as he receives treatment at Rashid hospital in the port city of Rosetta, north of Cairo. One survivor said the vessel had waited for two days at sea so the smugglers could squeeze more migrants on board before heading...more
The bodies of victims are seen on a military boat in Al-Beheira, Egypt. Ahmed Darwish, 27, said he was in the water for seven hours. "The captain of the ship couldn't control the boat any more ... We told him this boat won't take us there safely ......more
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. Darwish described spotting a fishing boat about a kilometer away and desperately trying to attract its attention, afraid it would not see his head bobbing above the...more
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. Egypt's military said its coastguard had busted a people-trafficking operation and led a life-saving rescue operation. But angry relatives complained of official inaction, saying it was the local...more
Migrants who were rescued from the boat are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Rescued migrants are pictured in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of a missing person looks on in Al-Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives of missing persons are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Migrants who were rescued are pictured. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims. REUTERS/Stringer
